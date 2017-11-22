Sisters guilty of ‘triple-banking’ man

A West Berbice woman who hit her brother-in-law in the head with a piece of wood causing him to go blind in his right eye during an attack triggered by his alleged abuse of her younger sister, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Appearing before Magistrate Rhondell Weever, at Weldaad Magistrate’s Court, Bevon Bobb, 31, a mother of two was found guilty of feloniously wounding Lenny Wallerson on September 28.

Her two sisters, Onica, 22, and Rachel, 36, who also took part in the attack were also found guilty of felonious wounding but spared jail terms because the injuries they inflicted on the victim during the attack were less serious.

The two sisters were fined $50,000 each with an alternative of four months imprisonment.

The case for the prosecution was led by Police Prosecutor, Corporal Racquel Mars, that at around 23:00hrs on September 28, the victim aged 23, was riding a bicycle along the public road on his way home from a Bar-b-que when he was attacked by the three women, one of whom is his child mother.

Onica, his child mother and her sister, Rachel, threw beer bottles at him, causing injuries to his head before Bevon removed the wooden bar on his bicycle and dealt him a lash to the head, resulting in the loss of sight in his right eye.

The three women had pleaded not guilty but were found guilty after the magistrate accepted the evidence of the prosecution given by four witnesses, including the virtual complainant (VC)

The court heard that the reason for the attack was triggered by Wallerson’s alleged abuse of Onica with whom he had a relationship.