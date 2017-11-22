Rain reschedules Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ to tonight

FOLLOWING the rescheduling of matches from yesterday, due to the consistent rainfall, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone will commence today at the National Cultural Centre tarmac, Mandela Avenue with 14 matches.

According to an official release from tournament coordinators Three Peat Promotions, “The decision to reschedule the matches from the East Ruimveldt tarmac to the National Cultural Centre tarmac was due to the heavy rainfall which inundated the playing area and environs.”

The release added, “The opening night will now witness an increase in matches from the original 10 scheduled fixtures.. 14 games will be staged on the opening night and we expect an electrifying atmosphere as the teams tussle for the early momentum heading into the latter stages of the tournament.”

In the opening match at 19:00hrs, Bad-A-Yard will oppose GTI Ballers, while Broad Street will oppose Stabroek Ballers at 19:20hrs and Kingston battle North East La Penitence from 19:40hrs.

At 20:00hrs, West Front Road will battle Smyth Street, while North Ruimveldt tackle Judgement Yard at 20:20hrs, Bent Street engage Norton Street from 20:40hrs and Tucville face-off with Sophia Bullies at 21:00hrs.

In the eight fixtures from 21:20hrs, Channel-9 Warriors will match skills with Gaza Squad, while Alexander Village lock horns with Upsetters at 21:40hrs and Festival City battle New Market Street from 22:00hrs.

In the final four fixtures, California Square oppose Queen Street Tiger Bay at 22:20hrs, East Front Road clash with Future Stars at 22:40hrs, Back Circle confront Trap Squad from 23:00hrs and Sparta Boss meet Ol Skool Ballers at 23:20hrs.

The event will continue on Saturday at the Albousytown tarmac. Winners of the overall event will walk away with $500 000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runners-up, third- and fourth-placed finishers will receive $250 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively.

The event is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.