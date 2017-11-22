Over 700 UG staff to get back pay

…after UG, unions sign agreement

AFTER days of gridlock, the University of Guyana Workers Union (UGWU) and the UG Senior Staff Association (UGSSA) signed an agreement with the university’s administration on Tuesday paving the way for approximately 700 lecturers and support staff of the university to receive retroactive payments for 2017.

Earlier in the month, the unions and the administration had reached an agreement for support staffers of the University to receive an eight per cent increase in their salaries, retroactive from January 1, 2017. The academic staff were in line to receive a six per cent increase on their wages and salaries, retroactive to January 1, 2017 but UGWU and the UGSSA had objected on the ground that the university administration was pushing for it to be conditional. The administration was insisting that there must be a clause about sanctions being imposed in relation to performance.

On Tuesday, the unions, in a joint statement, said it “finally” signed the Memorandum of Agreement and Letter of Understanding with the administration, allowing for the agreed retroactive payments for 2017 to be made to the approximately 700 UA full-time and part-time members of staff of the University of Guyana.

“We are pleased to announce that the agreement we signed today [Tuesday] does not contain that performance clause. We acknowledge and salute the patience, professionalism and solidarity exhibited by our members over the 10 months that it has taken us to conclude this agreement. ,” the unions stated.

UGWU and UGSSA said they are appreciative of those who intervened. Guyana Trade Union Congress (GTUC) General-Secretary Lincoln Lewis and Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott, were singled out for assisting in bringing the matter to a close.

“No system is perfect, and we are acutely aware of the shortcomings of the institution that we are part of. Nonetheless, there are many fine persons who work extremely hard under difficult conditions, and dedicate themselves to doing their best for both colleagues and students.

“The last few months must have been very trying ones for such members of staff, who found their efforts seemingly being discounted or denied. We would like to say to such members of staff– please do not lose heart,” the unions stated.

According to UGSSA, and UGWU, the improvement of the university will continue with the hard work and dedication of staff members.

“We hope that lessons have been learned from this year’s negotiations, and that we do not travel this road again in 2018. We trust that we will be able truly focus on working constructively to improve the experiences of students and staff at the University of Guyana,” they added.