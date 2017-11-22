Law says Windies relishing NZ conditions as they look to surprise the home side

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (CMC) – Head coach Stuart Law is expecting a tough challenge from the Black Caps in the upcoming two-Test series but believes the conditions here will still favour the West Indies brand of cricket, as they look to spring a surprise on the home side.

The Caribbean side are coming off a 1-0 win over minnows Zimbabwe in a similar two-Test series earlier this month in Bulawayo but nevertheless struggled on the low, slow wickets there.

With the bouncier pitches in the southwestern Pacific expected to provide better surfaces for stroke-makers and seamers, West Indies are confident of lifting their performances.

“The series win against Zimbabwe was in difficult conditions, really slow, low pitches. Didn’t really suit our style of play but we’re looking forward to the wickets we get here in New Zealand,” Law told reporters yesterday.

“They’re a very aggressive team, they love playing aggressive cricket. Our boys are really looking forward to that challenge. It’s very similar to what we faced in the UK earlier in the year as well. We didn’t win the series but we won the second Test match and we made great strides, which is what we’re trying to do.”

Law said resurgent seam bowler Kemar Roach and speedster Shannon Gabriel had found life difficult on the flat pitches in Zimbabwe, with even leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo struggling with the slowness of the turn.

With the two Tests here scheduled for the Basin Reserve in Wellington from December 1 to 5 and at Seddon Park in Hamilton from December 9 to 13, Law said his bowlers were relishing the chance to exploit these surfaces.

“They are looking forward to these conditions that will probably suit the way they want to play better,” he pointed.

“Normally in New Zealand, they back their quicks and their batters to play on wickets that have a bit in it. It’s a bit more of a contest between bat and ball which not only livens up the game of cricket but also promotes good skill and better learning.

“We’re not expecting them (pitches) to be flat roads; we’re expecting wickets that have a little bit of life in them. That’s what we’re looking forward to.”

“(The pitches) are going to help our bowlers more than the ones in Zimbabwe did, playing in Bulawayo. Hopefully the ball does bounce above knee height and gets through to the wicketkeeper on the first bounce,” Law laughed sarcastically.

“But we’re prepared for any sort of conditions. Traditionally here they do have a little bit more grass on the pitches than most places around the world and we look forward to that.”

West Indies touched down here Tuesday following a preparation camp in Australia and underwent their first training session yesterday in cool 20 degrees Celsius conditions.

The side are preparing for their only warm-up game of the series, a three-day fixture against New Zealand A in Hamilton starting Saturday, and Law said the Windies were in good spirits.

“We’re fully here and appreciative of the opportunity to come here and play New Zealand as well. We’re here fully fit, so looking forward to get cracking.”