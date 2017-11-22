Dover ‘cautiously optimistic’ ahead of Indonesia International Friendly

WAYNE Dover, head coach of Guyana’s Golden Jaguars, said he’s cautiously optimistic of a positive outcome against Indonesia, when the two clash on November 25, at the Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium, in Bekasi, West Java.

Guyana arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Monday evening, for their historic game, since it’s the first time the Golden Jaguars will be playing on the Asian continent.

Dover admitted that he’s clueless about the Indonesian team and their composition, but stated that the experience is one that the entire team and staff will cherish.

“We will make the GFF and the country as a whole, proud of this moment where we will triumph … it’s a moment we will approach with caution because we don’t know the opponent,” said Dover.

Guyana held their first session yesterday, where Dover said, “What has actually stood out was the fact that the end of the session, the guys wanted to continue because they started to feel good about themselves and I’m looking forward to the next session to get the best reaction from them.”

Dover said upon their arrival he “saw some discomfort because of the difference in time and the guys are battling to adjust. We saw a little better adjustment in the latter part of the day when we went to our training sessions and they were eager to go and that was a good sign.”

Looking at the composition of the team, Dover said the team is a mixture of youth and experience, adding: “It’s very nice to have so many young players in the squad, because, you know, the GFF is aiming for the 2018/2019 season. We will embark and depend on the young players to take us through that phase and that’s a good plus for us.”

“Indonesia will be our last game for the year and, given the fact that a lot of young players will be chosen for exposure at some time in the game, it gives us the best possible working group,” Dover pointed out.