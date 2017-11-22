Crawford makes timely donation to top Berbice juvenile cyclist Ralph Seenarine.

FIFTEEN-year-old Ralph Seenarine of the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) was the lucky recipient of a spanking racing bike, compliments of former National cyclist Franco Crawford who now resides in England.

The simple presentation was made on Tuesday at the New Amsterdam Town Hall. Present at the handing-over were former Mayor of New Amsterdam and Patron of FACC, Errol Alphonso, Manager of COURTS NA Branch Stanley McKenzie, FACC coach Randolph Roberts and former National female cyclist Marica Dick.

Crawford’s kind gesture comes after noticing the young FACC cyclist and realising he has talent. The former National cyclist contacted Seenarine’s coach Randolph Roberts and offered to make the donation.

Seenarine resides in the Corriverton area and has been riding for a two-year period representing the FACC. His pedalling expertise has so far propelled him to a position of third-best Juvenile cyclist in the country and the number one Juvenile cyclist in Berbice.

In addition, Seenarine will have the opportunity to further prove his worth as he suits up to represent the Corentyne District in the 57th National Schools Championship in the cycling events which will be staged at the National Park.