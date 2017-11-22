Clear Waters backs internationally ranked table tennis player

CLEAR Waters, handed over a cheque yesterday to the equivalent value of US$1200 to Yeudistir Persaud, internationally ranked table tennis player out of the Titan Tennis Club, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Yeudistir a student of Mae’s Secondary, stated that this money will be used to cover airfare and accommodation for his stay in Washington, DC as he tries to reclaim gold in the Joola Table Tennis Championship.

Yeudistir will be playing in the Open category competing against over 1 000 participants from 48 different countries where he earned gold in the 2015 championship and then a bronze in 2016.

He is confident that he will reclaim his title as a gold medallist.

Mr Hardat stated that Clear Waters stands strong behind young local talent and is confident that Yeudistir will make Guyana proud. Mr Hardat further emphasised the importance of sports in the development of today’s youths and that Clear Waters will always be here to support in whatever way possible.

The Joola North American Table Tennis championship kicks off November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC.