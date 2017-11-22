AFC submits nominee to replace Sandra Jones at GECOM

THE Alliance for Change (AFC) on Tuesday said it has submitted a nominee for consideration by President David Granger to take up the post of Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Commissioner following the death of Sandra Jones.

The party said it was asked by President Granger to submit a nominee to fill the post. Jones, a former Human Resources Management Consultant and Commissioner died on Sunday night following a period of ailment. She served as a GECOM Commissioner from 2012 after the death of former Deputy Mayor Robert Williams.

“The Alliance For Change extends its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and colleagues of Ms. Sandra Jones (A.A), who passed away recently after a period of illness,” the party said in a statement. Jones’ contribution to the GECOM since 2012 was recognised by the party which said, “Jones also gave yeoman service in the field of management consultancy and human resources and is widely regarded as a patriot.”

In 2015, upon the establishment of the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the Public Service by the President, Jones was appointed as a Commissioner given her skillset and long standing experience in the field. As recent as October, she served on the Government’s negotiation team for talks between Government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) for wages and salary increases for 2017. Jones was last year awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement (A.A.), the country’s fourth highest award for her long and effective service in the field of management consultancy.

Meanwhile, former GECOM Chairman Dr Steve Surujbally said Jones contributed meaningfully to the Commission in her area of expertise. “She was a lady, her comments were always instructive. I found that she, to my mind, worked always towards what was best for the Commission and for country. She was a very pleasant person to have on the Commission; I am shattered,” an emotional Dr Surujbally told the Guyana Chronicleon Monday.