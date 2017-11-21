Region Three Chamber of Commerce under new management

THE Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CCI) is now under new management as a new committee was installed recently.

The new committee was elected at a meeting held at the Madina Lecture Hall, De William, West Coast Demerara. The following members were appointed or re-elected to serve on the committee of management; Halim Kahn, President; Amanda Tiwari, Senior Vice President; Richard Sukhdeo, Junior Vice President; Dennis Mayers, General Secretary; Looknarine Basdeo, Treasurer; Rajendra Nauth, Assistant Secretary/ Treasurer; Praem Rambharak, Public Relations Officer; Khusidial Dat, Omar Ram Lakhan, Deodat Persaud, Shakir Ali, Reuben Yuyudhana, Germaine David, Saffiek Khan, Reaz Hoosein, Abdul Gafoor, Mohamed Rashad and Ram Prashad.

The new committee has given their commitment towards building the region’s competitiveness and ensuring that the business community is adequately represented nationally. The new president pledged his commitment in working along with the new committee to diligently carry out its mandate.

He noted that the new committee’s objective is to operate within the confines of the constitution of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Khan said that all businesses will be represented impartially and the new management committee stands committed to effectively address all issues affecting businesses in the region. The focus, he said, would be very much on team work and the development of Region Three.