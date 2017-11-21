Police target youths in anti-crime initiative

OVER the years, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has moved away from the traditional way of fighting crime and has decided to address it from the grassroots level by focusing on youth development.

At one of their most recent interventions, a Career Fair at the Buxton Community Centre Ground, Commissioner of Police (ag), David Ramnarine said too many youths are engaged in criminal activities.

The Top Cop (ag) referenced a study done by criminologists who revealed that 70 per cent of the local crimes are committed by persons in their early 30s and lower. This worrying trend needs to be addressed, said Ramnarine who indicated that so far for this year, 500 youths have been spared the ignominy of the hardcore criminal justice system.

“We have been collaborating with the Ministries of Government and members of the Private Sector, to launch various youth development projects which are geared at reducing that figure and stopping other youths from making the same mistake,” said the Police Commissioner (ag).

Some of the projects that have been launched so far include the Zara Computer Training Centre and the Cops and Faith Community Network (CFCN), among others that benefit youths nationwide.

Although the GPF has an expansive Crime Prevention Programme, Ramnarine said preventing crime is not their sole province because it is no longer sufficient in a contemporary society which requires a multifaceted and multi-stakeholder approach, in order to function properly.

He again stressed the need for the involvement of youths in certain areas of development, adding that the GPF is looking to resuscitate its Scout Movement.

But without confidence in the Force, the Top Cop believes none of their efforts can be fully successful. As such, officers were urged to begin the process of helping society to rebuild their trust in the police force.

Commander of `C’ Division, Stephen Mansell has so far heeded the call of the Acting Top Cop.

The Commander, who organised the career fair with the help of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four and members of the Private Sector, said it was geared at building trust and judging from the turnout it received, he believes the people from the communities in his division are regaining trust.

“As the Police Commissioner said in recent times, it is important to build community relations so I have encouraged my officers to practice community-oriented policing,” said Mansell. The `C’ Division Commander said the career fair is only one of their initiatives that are geared at equipping students and youths with ideas for future studies, training and jobs.

Regional Chairperson of the Region Four RDC, Genevieve Allen in her remarks also pointed out opportunities such the Youth Corp Programme that will soon be available to youths all over Guyana.