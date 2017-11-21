Hear our cries

–primary-schoolers plead at event to mark Universal Children’s Day

DOMESTIC violence, pollution and access to education are just some of the issues bothering today’s youths, officials have learnt.

Under the Constitution, children have a right to voice their concerns, and voice them they certainly did when the opportunity presented itself on Monday.

The occasion was the hosting of the first ever Children’s Forum at the Ramada Hotel by the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) and the Ministry of Education.

Present at the function were President David Granger, ministers of the government and other officials, and they all paid rapt attention as the children, drawn from primary schools countrywide, utilised Universal Children’s Day to make their concerns known through poetry, song, skits and even open statements.

Though young in age, their words carried a lot of weight, especially when they spoke about the issue of domestic violence, which is no secret in today’s society.

They particularly sought to drive home to their mainly adult audience that child abuse and domestic violence can have severe and lasting consequences.

Those from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) used a skit to depict how children are affected directly or indirectly by domestic violence.

And although some of their acts were filled with humour, the messages were serious, and succeeded in having the desired effect it was intended to, which was to capture the audience’s attention.

Ministers of government and other distinguished persons who were there agreed with the severity of the issue that the children brought up.

NEED TO TAKE ACTION

One child explained that although they may have an opportunity to voice their concerns, the adults are the ones who, having listened, need to take action and ensure that the requisite steps are taken to ensure that children are safe.

Under the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), children enjoy four categories of Rights.

Those rights are further reinforced by the Child Care and Protection Act 2004 (CCPA), in that it strengthens the legislative framework to ensure compliance with the CRC.

The primary schoolers, who were quite aware of their rights, did not stop at domestic violence, but went on to speak about the deplorable condition of the roads in Region One (Barima-Waini).

One lad from the region said that although there is adequate transportation, it is still a challenge to get around because of the state of the roads.

He also said that child abuse is an issue in the region, especially in communities such as Baramita and Chinese Landing.

He, therefore, called on the CCPA and other authorities to send more welfare officers into Region One so that justice can be served in a matter of days as opposed to months and even years.

Youths from Region Two (Pomeroom-Supenaam) echoed similar sentiments as he, but focused mainly on the problems they’re having with pollution and suicide.

HIGHEST SUICIDE RATE

According to reports, Region Two has one of the highest rates of suicide in the country, a situation that the government and other organisations are working assiduously on rectifying.

As to the pollution problem, the children all feel that one way of addressing it is by placing more garbage disposal receptacles at strategic places in various communities within the Region.

Having listened to the children, President Granger assured the youngsters that their concerns were well noted, and that he believes it is important for their voices to be heard more often. He then challenged the organisers to have similar forums in different parts of the country.

Minister of Social Protection, Ms. Amna Ally also spoke of the importance of allowing children to voice their concerns, as it’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

“We have heard the cries of the children, and we have taken note. Soon, we will be taking action, based on their recommendations,” Minister Ally said.

She noted that prior to the forum, the CCPA had been doing an excellent job, and for that she commended the agency, and for formulating programmes geared at protecting the future leaders of our country.

CCPA’s Ms. Ann Greene said that seeing that they have no way of knowing when and where these things are happening, it is important for persons to speak up, because things like abuse and domestic violence usually occur behind closed doors.

“We are encouraging people to use our hotline and call in, because it takes everybody to make a change,” Ms. Greene said.

She also reiterated a call she has been making time and again, which is for persons to be more involved instead of being silent bystanders.