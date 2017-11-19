Ryan Crawford Memorial horserace meet gallops off today in Berbice

THE Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club of Alness, Corentyne, Berbice, will come alive today when the club stages the `Sport of Kings’ one-day horse race meet at the club’s facility from 13:00hrs.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature event being for horses classified `J’ and Lower over 1400 metres with the winning stable receiving $80,000.

Other races on the day’s programme include a `K’ Class and Lower, a `L1’ and Lower, a `L2’ and Lower an Unclassified Class and an open and non-starters race for a first prize worth $40,000, the second, third and fourth place finishers will earn $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

According to reports, over 40 horses have been registered for the event including Angel Eye, Red Jet, Red Regent, Irish Boy, Daddy’s Dollar, Victoria Secret, Lucky Lucky and Call She Royal.

Reports indicate that the track is in excellent condition and the entry fee is $1000 at the gate.

The organisers would like to thank Anirude Construction, Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Agency, Stag Beer, Fazal habibulla, Chris Jagdeo Construction, Nand Persaud, Clevaland Taxi Services, Goodwood Racing Service, Neville Budhan, GTM Insurance Company, NTN Berbice, Gyle Hookamchand and Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club for their sponsorship.