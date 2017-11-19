‘Road to Mecca’ set for December 1

NINE of the country’s top teams will have a chance to overthrow National Club Champions, Colts, when the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) bounce off their annual ‘Road to Mecca’ tournament on December 1 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. The finals will be played on December 24.

The tournament will be launched officially on November 25 at the Marriott Hotel where details will be given, but, according to GABF president, Nigel Hinds, cash prizes will be a minimum of $1.2 million, in addition to trophies and giveaways.

Hinds stated that Banks DIH is the ‘Presenting Sponsor’ and has committed $1 million in sponsorship under their Coca Cola and PowerAde brands. Other Sponsors are on Board in the Platinum, Gold & Silver Category.

Colts, who also holds the title of Georgetown’s best club, will battle the likes of Ravens, Amelia’s Ward Jets, Half Mile Bulls, and Rose Hall Jammers in Group A of the ten-team tournament.

In Group B, Linden’s leading club, the Victory Valley Royals, will be joined by last year’s finalist Retrieve Raiders, along with Pacesetters, Plaisance Guardians and the winner of the qualifier tournament which is being contested between newcomers Cobras, along with UG Trojans, Pepsi Sonics and Republic Bank Nets.