Motor cyclist hospitalised after slamming into car

A RESIDENT of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, is now a patient at the Georgetown Hospital after being involved in an accident with a motorcar on the Railway Embankment Road, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Saturday morning.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of the CARICOM Secretariat.

According to reports, Neville McKinnon, 33, was proceeding west along the embankment at a fast rate of speed on his Honda 150cc motor cycle around 08:30 hrs, when he slammed into the rear of motor vehicle # PVV 4604, which was about to turn into the compound of the annex to the CARICOM Secretariat.

It is unclear whether the female driver of the vehicle had indicated that she was turning. Public-spirited citizens rushed to help McKinnon, who had blood gushing from what appeared to be a life-threatening wound to his neck. He was later taken to hospital and is said to be in a stable condition. The driver said she was in no condition to speak when approached by the Guyana Chronicle.

(Anthony Layne)