GKC encouraging new entrants

THE Guyana Karate College (GKC) has reopened its doors to new entrants of the sport ahead of the Christmas vacation period of the academic semester.

According to vice-president of the GKC, Master Jeffrey Wong, the club is looking to enhance its youth cadre as it prepares for the International Karate Diagaku World Cup next year in Barbados.

“What we saw is that a lot of our junior Karatekas have graduated to the senior ranks and the club is expanding. What we have also found is that we are a little bit short on the junior end and it’s an area we have always been strong in.”

Master Wong dismissed the common notion that the sport is violent, adding that it is quite the opposite.

“There are some parents who have approached me and said they don’t want their children to join karate because they think it’s violent. It isn’t so,” he stated.

Master Wong added, “it’s about controlling your emotions and your actions so that you don’t become violent, but rather learn how to deal with various situations that could have violent outcomes.”

Wong stated that Beginners classes are for ages five to sixteen and take place from 16:15hrs – 17:15hrs on Mondays and Wednesdays while Friday’s class begins at 17:00hrs

There are also adult classes on Tuesdays from 18:00hrs–19:30hrs with classes on Thursday and Friday from 18:30hrs – 19:30hrs.

Registration is $3000 with membership fees set at $3000 per month.