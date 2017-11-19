GFF ‘Elite League’ third season starts tonight at Leonora

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will kick off the third season of their ‘Elite League’, featuring ten of the country’s top teams, with a double-header tonight at the Leonora Track and Field Facility.

After the grand opening ceremony at 15:00hrs, ‘Big Four’ winners – Fruta Conquerors will face newcomers New Amsterdam United from 17:30hrs, and defending champions Guyana Defence Force (GDF) tackle first-timers Western Tigers FC at 20:00hrs.

This year, the winners will receive $5M, second-place $2M, third and fourth will pocket $1M and $500 000 respectively.

The new season will see six of the top clubs added to the pool of elite teams following their receipt of their respective CONCACAF Club licences in September, including Western Tigers FC, Cougars FC, New Amsterdam United FC, Ann’s Grove FC, Den Amstel FC and Milerock FC.

Ian Alves, Competitions Director of the GFF said the Federation is looking forward to a competitive season with the additional clubs and incentives, and that the players also have a responsibility to ensure this is realised.

“In return, players have been asked to bring their best game on each match day in order to make the league attractive to the fans. We therefore urge club supporters and football fans in general to come out and experience Guyana’s highest level of football as we continue to grow and develop the league towards self-sustenance in the near future,” Alves said.