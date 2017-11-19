Birthday present turns Lindener into latest ‘GTT Millionaire’

A BIRTHDAY gesture for her mother turned 24-year-old Gillian Washington into the latest GTT millionaire, when the promotion was held in Linden last Friday.

Washington, an insurance sales representative from the Wisroc Housing Scheme, became the first female and third winner at the Linden draw of the ‘GTT Million Dollar Smile’ promotion.

“I am more than thankful to GTT,” Washington said after becoming lucky.

The mother of two said, “Winning this money is very significant for me and my family, since my mom has plenty expenses and I was at my wits end wondering how I will be able help, since I only recently started working.”

On the evening before the draw, Washington said she purchased a GTT handset as a present for her mother’s birthday and it was this purchase which entered her for a chance to win the million dollars.

Her number was the fifth one called after all of the other numbers called were not at the draw location.

The promotion requires the winner to be at the draw location when the number is called. Washington said she will remain faithful to GTT.

GTT Million Dollar Smile campaign has made it quite simple for customers to have a chance to win millions. Every customer who does an electronic top up of $1,000 or more in a single transaction, purchase a data plan for $1,000 or more, pay any GTT bill in full and on time, sign up for or upgrade a Blaze plan, purchase a GTT handset or purchase a ticket for the Chronixx show, was entered for a chance to win.

The first winner, Maynard Carmichael, was entered through his purchase of tickets to the Chronixx show which was held last evening November 18, and David Sital, the second winner, topped up and won.

The promotion next heads to Bartica on Friday and then to Essequibo on December 1, Berbice on December 15 and will return to Georgetown for the Grand Draw on December 18, where GTT will select four winners for a million dollars each.