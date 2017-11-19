Bates emerges queen of Berbice pageant

WHEN the curtains came down on the much-anticipated inaugural “I am a big deal” Miss Berbice Pageant, a young aspiring entrepreneur from Rose

Hall Town emerged winner of the coveted crown.

Farah Valentina Bates, 18, prevailed over a bevy of 11 other beautifies.

Bates, a Public Management, University of Guyana, Berbice Campus student, was adjudged the winner in the wee hours of Sunday morning, much to the delight of the crowd in attendance at the Albion Sports Complex, Corentyne, Berbice

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Bates said she feels honoured to be the first Miss Berbice and will use her title to focus on youth and spread awareness on suicide prevention.

“We know that suicide is very much prevalent in Guyana and something needs to be done. I will take this opportunity to go out and help our young people who are contemplating suicide and bring them to the light so they can feel accepted, appreciated and let them know there is hope.”

Bates, who competed under the platform `Suicide Awareness and Prevention’ was also adjudged the winner of the `Best Smile’, `Best Talent’ and `Best Evening Gown’ titles. Her choice of gown was a light-green Randy Madray design which left many speechless as she made her way to the stage adorned with gold accessories.

The gown was worn with grace and elegance and the slit to the left side showcased Bates’ beautiful slender, long legs as she gracefully made her way across the stage to the thunderous applause from the crowd.

Another crowd favourite, Tatiana Lancaster, 17, also of Rose Hall Town was adjudged first runner- up. Lancaster a Social Work student at the University of Guyana, Berbice Campus, competed under the platform Climate Change.

Lottoya Williamson, 30, an English major, also at the University of

Guyana and whose platform was `Violence Against Women’ was adjudged the second runner- up and `People’s Choice Award’ winner.

Gaining the third runner- up spot was Atasha Pantlitz, 17, of Princeton,

Corriverton. A student of the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training

Centre, her platform was `HIV/AIDS Awareness’.

Shaquilla Sharpe, 17, a librarian and an aspiring attorney-at-law whose platform was `Society’s Influence on Women’ copped the fourth runner-up spot.

The 12 delegates competed in four categories: beach wear, evening wear, costume and talent.

The final five delegates were each asked a question on their platform and based on their response and the judges’ score, the winner was selected. Other delegates who were awarded prizes were Kelisha Ramoutar, 19, who was adjudged Miss Photogenic and `Miss Best Walk’. She had chosen `Domestic Violence’ as her platform. Denica Henry, 20,whose Her platform was `Mental Health Awareness’

was adjudged Miss Congeniality.

The RD Production pageant was deemed a success and many patrons called for it to become an annual event since it was well organised, promoted and attended.

The queen received cash prizes, trophies, a trip for two to Aruwai

Resort, a make up hamper from Bromeliad Inc. and gift hamper from Massy, among other prizes.

The other winners also received prizes..