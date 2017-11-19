Bandits rob women, escape through manhole

BANDITS on Saturday stormed the South Ruimveldt-based Ultimate Image Unisex Beauty Salon, robbing the employees of over $100,000 in cash and electronics.

According to a report from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), two men who were masked entered the salon around noon and with the use of a gun, robbed Charis Hazel, 40, a hairdresser and two other women– Wonda Mundy and Pauline Swan.

A sum of $68,700 in cash along with a Samsung J7 cellular phone were taken from one of the victims, while Mundy and Swan were relieved of cash amounting to $16,000 and $25,000, respectively.

The report further stated that the robbers, after committing the crime, made their escape through a manhole at the southern side of the premises.

The police have confirmed that an investigation into the robbery is ongoing and a manhunt has been launched for the suspects.