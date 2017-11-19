‘Awo’, Bobb, Jacobs make return to ‘Golden Jaguars’ for Indonesia friendly

– Team departs today for historic match

ANTHONY ‘Awo’ Abrams, Dwain Jacobs and Trayon Bobb were named in Coach Wayne Dover’s 19-man squad for Guyana’s November 25 International Friendly against Indonesia. The team will depart today for the South Asian country.

The squad consists of two goalkeepers, five defenders, seven midfielders and five forwards, including Curtez Kellman (GFC), Denzil Fordyce (Milerock), Jeremy Garrett and Cecil Jackman (Fruta Conquerors FC).

Dover called the squad “a good blend of overseas and locally-based players,” adding “most of the locally-based players have played over 10 games for Guyana at the senior level while it would be valuable exposure for the likes of Jeremy Garrett, Cecil Jackman, Denzil Fordyce, Kelsey Benjamin and Curtez Kellman.”

“This group of young players has an average age of 20 years and this augurs well for the programme to see them in the senior final 19-man squad. As the Elite league gets underway, many more opportunities would be given to the players from the league even as Guyana prepares for the 2018/19 Caribbean Cup,” said Dover.

Looking ahead to the game in Jakarta which will mark the first game for Guyana on the Asian continent, Dover called the fixture “very interesting,” pointing to the fact that it also marks the first time Guyana will be playing a team from South East Asia.

“The coaching staff, players and administration want to ensure we get a positive result to make history; winning our first game in that side of the world. This effort by all involved will be seen as ‘one team, one dream’ to make it happen,” said Dover.

Former National Captain Charles ‘Lilly’ Pollard will be Dover’s assistant, while Eon De Veira is the team’s goalkeeper coach. Manager is Rawle Adams.

Squad: Akel Clarke (GK), Andrew Durant (GK), Anthony Abrams, Christopher Bourne, Jake Newton, Jelani Smith, Jeremy Garrett, Cecil Jackman, Dwain Jacobs, Brandon Beresford, Anthony Benfield, Daniel Wilson, Trayon Bobb, Curtez Kellman, Denzil Fordyce, Kelsey Benjamin, Shaquille Agard, Devonte Small, and Daniel Jodah.