Speaker roasts PPP

–for ‘unworthy’ parliamentary conduct

–draws attention to poor grammar, spelling on placards

SPEAKER of the National Assembly (NA) Dr Barton Scotland on Friday upbraided Members of Parliament (MPs) of the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) for disrupting the President during a placard-bearing protest in the House two weeks ago.

On that occasion, President David Granger addressed the House, but while addressing the assembly at the opening of the session after recess, the President’s adress was overshadowed by the opposition MPs who decided that it was the opportune time to protest the President’s appointment of Justice (ret’d) James Patterson to the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

However, on Friday Dr Scotland said the opposition’s behaviour represented a new paradigm for conducting business in the House, while noting that parliamentarians are not prevented from passionately expressing their views, noting that there are existing rules which protect all members rights to speak, to hear and be heard. “It seems from recent events that the virtues we uphold in undertaking our business here are under attack,” said the Speaker of the House. He noted too the use of placards during the President’s address and pointed to paper being raised with poor spelling and grammar.

Describing the situation as “unusual conduct,” the speaker said the use of placards allowed the faces of the said parliamentarians to be visible.

Dr Scotland pointed out too that one placard spoke in support of democracy and free speech and “it seemed to the Speaker then and now, that such calls in the context in which they were made were supremely ironic.” The Speaker made it clear that the behaviour of the parliamentary opposition descended into a realm more suitable for a place other than the National Assembly, while noting that from all indications, the said parliamentarians were not embarrassed by their performance.

“Their performance, unworthy of this House, demonstrates how honourable members can keep disrespecting the House,” stated the Speaker, who reminded that the rules broken during the 71st Sitting of the NA are the same which protect the rights of all members including those who were part of the “exceptional parliamentary misconduct.”

Dr Scotland maintained that there was nothing which “warranted the inexcusable and irredeemable performance of the honourable members.” He said too that the relevant Standing Orders require silence when another member is speaking.

Placards he told the House could only be utilised in the House through the permission of the Speaker, who can set the terms and conditions deemed appropriate. “At that sitting, the Speaker was neither requested nor did he grant permission for placards or pamphlets whether with poor spelling or otherwise to be brought into this House,” said Dr Scotland, while noting that the opposition MPs were inviting the intervention of the Speaker to acquire for themselves a new opportunity, but the “speaker remained oblivious” to their invitation.

He noted that if the intention was to prevent the delivery of the President’s message to the National Assembly, then the purpose for which the 71st sitting of the NA was called was fulfilled, as the Hansard provides the fullness of the text. “The presence of HE the President in the NA is an occasion… which Guyanese who are members of the NA should gather to demonstrate respect to the state of Guyana and the personification of the state through the presence of the President,” the Speaker stated.

He noted that such a time is one for demonstration of all that is good and wholesome within the House, “attentiveness and fine manners.” The Speaker reckoned that the proceedings of the 71st Sitting of the NA were viewed in other jurisdictions.

“The fact is that while some honourable members while taking the benefit which flows from the House appear to want to hold themselves free to disregard the very rules of the very House from which they hold benefit…yet, the very rules in [sic] which they disregard are the very rules under whose protection they came to sit and speak in the NA,” said Dr Scotland, who said same should be a source of deep contemplation and introspection concerning their future conduct.

He said those members who showed unacceptable parliamentary conduct in the display projected to such far-flung places as our broadcast was seen. “The display shown by some honourable members was most intemperate and misguided… Let it be recorded that this house strongly deprecates the conduct shown by some honourable members…I have in the past reminded members that they are called upon by their conduct to show veneration to this house. I repeat that call.”

Additionally, Dr Scotland noted that differences of views and opinions may always be prosecuted in the House, but should be done with decorum and respect. He stressed that such forms of behaviour should not be visited in the NA.

Notwithstanding the public outcry of the opposition’s behaviour during the President’s address some two weeks ago, Jagdeo, who led the placard protests in the House, sought to justify his party’s behaviour. The PPP has refused to listen to the President’s address in the NA since the coalition government took office and according to the opposition leader, his party has “walked out in the past and not listened to the President, when there were other breaches of the constitution.”