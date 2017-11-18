Scores gather to see Santa come to town

–for annual Courts Main St lightup

FOR one evening around this time for the last 17 or so years, children would fill a section of Main Street, just outside the big yellow-and-blue building, waiting for the trees above them to light up and for the man in the red suit to put in his appearance.

The occasion is the annual Courts Guyana Inc. grand Christmas Tree Light-Up to usher in the Yuletide Season.

This year, children and parents alike were treated to a festive show. And there was no mistaking their delight when local favourite, Charmaine Blackman took to the stage, all decked out as Mrs. Claus and sang the Christmas classics leaving no one silent.

But then it quickly became a Very Merry Guyanese Christmas when she decided to do her signature song, ‘Gi dem mo fi talk!’

As the evening progressed, the Prime Minister’s wife, Mrs Sita Nagamootoo delivered the feature address, stressing the importance of the Christmas season in acknowledging and celebrating all good things. She also reminded of the importance of remembering the less fortunate.

At intermission time, she led the countdown to the light up of the trees overhead.

And as the lights flickered on, illuminating the faces of the children, the show continued as the Courts casting call winner, Esther Thomas put her spin on the holiday tunes while stand-up comedian Mark `Chiney Man’ Kazim kept the audience in stitches.

But it was Mark Batson and Calvin Burnette that had them going wild with their musical selections and antics. This was complemented by the usual energetic hip-hop performances from the Euphoria Dance Crew and angelic voice of Saiku.

At the end of the night’s event, all heads turned towards Santa Claus and his friends atop his pseudo-sleigh.

With ‘Santa Claus is coming to town’ ringing through the night, all heads turned towards ole Saint Nick. In a usual fashion, Santa and his pals gyrated for the crowd. This year, Disney Princess Pocahontas and the minions joined in the fun.

Courts Commercial Director, Joel Persico highlighted that for 24 years, Courts has been committed to serve the Guyanese people and this light up is just one of the ways it has strived to do so.

For this Christmas season also, Persico highlighted the Christmas Deal of the Season from Courts: Nothing Down till January 2018, where customers can shop and pay nothing until January 2018.