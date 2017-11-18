M&CC to pay November salaries with amnesty funds

– tax office to open on Saturdays

THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is not worried about the payment of November salaries to their workers as Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis reported yesterday that the amnesty has been seeing a steady flow of citizens turning up to pay their taxes.

Lewis told the Chronicle that all council workers were paid as of yesterday when funds were dispatched to the various banks. Some would have to wait three working days, while others may be granted immediate access to the funds. A 100 percent amnesty on rates and taxes interest was announced as of last Wednesday and will last until December 15. While City Hall has not seen a crowd, Lewis said there has been a steady stream of persons showing up. She informed this newspaper that M&CC has decided to open its tax office on Saturdays for the entire amnesty period from 9 am to noon.

“Currently, more than 50 per cent of ratepayers have not honoured their obligations to the Council. This has resulted in a shortfall in revenue collection. This shortfall has severely affected the Council’s ability to provide critical services in several areas, including the cleaning and desilting of drains and canals, repair of roads, provision of street lights and payment of monthly remuneration to its staff,” City Hall said in a statement.

“The Council is cognisant that many property owners are making strident efforts to put themselves in order, but are experiencing financial difficulties. Hence, the Council is encouraging defaulting ratepayers to use this opportunity to update their accounts,” the statement added. Meanwhile, workers have been protesting the non-payment of their salaries, along with their deducted amounts for the credit unions, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) being unremitted to the different agencies.

Guyana Local Government Officers Union President Wendy De Cunha, told the Chronicle that the non-remittances of the various sums have been going on for some months now, resulting in the workers being unable to receive any benefits and obtain loans from the unions.