Link seen in ‘Sagga’ murder and recapture of ‘Smallie’

THE true motive for the killing of popular businessman, Godfrey “Sagga” Scipio, now appears to be execution instead of robbery as investigators discovered it may be linked to the recapture of notorious prison escapee, Royden Williams.

Scipio was a popular vendor at the Berbice bus park and the prison escapee was caught in a minibus at Weldaad, West Coast Berbice, on October 9 after joining a minibus at the Berbice bus park.

Police Corporal Derwin Eastman, one of the policemen fingered in the murder, turned himself in at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, on Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate that Eastman is now the fourth police rank to be questioned for the killing. October last, Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown, who had been released from prison this year after serving a sentence for robbery under arms, has been charged with the murder of the businessman. Scipio, 58, was shot dead on October 12, 2017, shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also robbed of a gold

chain.

The alleged murderer is said to have claimed that the police corporal who is an intelligence rank provided him with the firearm that was used to kill Scipio.

“Good Day all, God is in charge, all will be well, I am innocent of the allegation,” Eastman posted on his Facebook page on Thursday.