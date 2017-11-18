Chronixx: ‘Here for the love, not for the likes!’

SOME call him the ‘Golden Boy’ of reggae, leading the new school of reggae revivers, while others refer to him as the ‘second coming’ of Bob Marley, but for Chronixx, he simply sees himself as the one to spread love, peace and upliftment through music.

Born Jamar Rolando McNaughton Jr, the 25-year-old is in Guyana for tonight’s ‘Smile Guyana’ concert at the Guyana National Stadium, compliments of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

The George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT) at the University of the Guyana was overflowing with students, all intrigued and overly ecstatic as Chronixx participated in a Question and Answer session with students and GTT’s Marketing and Communications Consultant, Samantha Gooden.

Chronixx released his debut LP, Chronology, a 16-track collection bringing together songs from across his musical career, some dating back to 2011. The Album, which as of yesterday sits on the No. 8 spot on the iTunes reggae top 10, also held the No. 1 spot, receiving a 4.7 out of five ratings.

It was while Chronixx had just finished at the St Catherine High School in Spanish Town, Jamaica, that he released ‘Behind Curtains’, and now, six years later, the son of Dancehall legend ‘Chronicle’, dropped another chart-topping hit; ‘Likes’, which is one of the most popular songs on his Chronology Album.

Asked to explain the message behind the song, Chronixx, charismatically noted “It’s one of those songs that I wrote and produced myself, and it’s one of those songs where everything comes to you flowing. It’s very important to be in the meditation of love because it provides a platform for gifts.”

“Do it for the love, we don’t do it for the likes; I found that people were becoming concerned with the outside opinions and people’s opinions are very important, but it’s not as important as it’s supposed to be on television or social media,” said Chronixx.

The reggae sensation continued “we have to learn to not be too concern with the opinion of others. For me, I have managed to overcome the fear of having people’s approval and that was the first step towards me releasing the music that I truly love.”

“You have people who dress a certain way, because it is somebody’s opinion that they dress that way. And they take it as if it’s their own, but it’s not their own. It is somebody else’s opinion. We the youths of the Caribbean, the youths of Africa and the youths of the earth, the natural human beings, we have to find a way to rise above the opinion of other people, especially if these opinions are by-products of that core opinion,” Chronixx highlighted.

“Guyana is a very rich place, there’s gold, there’s diamond, but you’re not blessed with the full privilege of harnessing these things” Chronixx reasoned, as he also spoke about the Caribbean being left behind because political infighting and Governments not focused on building first-world infrastructures and an enabling institution for learning.

Chronixx said his inspiration and intriguing thoughts comes from the likes of Guyanese historian, political activist and scholar Walter Rodney and Jamaican Marcus Garvey. His thoughts on how black people are perceived is intellectually explained on his track ‘Black is Beautiful’.

“In 2011, when I finished High School, I was more than qualify to study at the University of the West Indies, but I chose to do music, to help others, because I was born in a musical family, and it was my calling,” said Chronixx, who also added “you students need to understand that your role on earth, find it, and use it to the best of your ability.”

Chronixx did not speak about tonight’s performance at the Guyana National Stadium, but, it’s clear, based on the buzz around him being in Guyana and the craziness at the Turkeyen Campus yesterday, that patrons will certainly be in for treat and probably one of the best shows to ever grace the shores of the Land of Many Waters.

Photo Caption: University of Guyana student and artist Michael Griffith, presented Chronixx with a portrait during his visit to the Turkeyen Campus on Friday. (Delano Williams photos)