Police Corporal questioned over killing of ‘Saga’

POLICE Corporal Derwin Eastman, one of the policemen fingered in the murder of businessman Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga,” turned himself in at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, Thursday afternoon.

Reports indicate that Eastman is now the fourth police rank to be questioned for the killing. October last, Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, Georgetown, who had been released from prison this year after serving a sentence for robbery under-arms, was charged with the murder of the businessman. Scipio, 58, was shot dead on October 12, 2017 shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also robbed of a gold chain.

The alleged murderer is said to have claimed that the police corporal who is an Intelligence rank provided him with the firearm that was used to kill Scipio.

“Good Day all, God is in charged, all will be well, I am innocent of the allegation” Eastman posted on his Facebook Thursday.

Corporal Eastman, who joined the Force in 2012, was commended on multiple occasions for his exemplary work. He was the rank responsible for solving the case involving the Guyana Geology and Mines Commissions (GGMC) engineer, Trevor Abrams, who was executed on February 27, 2015 at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Two persons were charged.

The Corporal was also responsible for the arrest of Dellon Henry, called ‘Nasty Man.’ He was charged for the execution-style killing of 36-year-old Dexter Griffith, who was killed in ‘Warlock’ on September 29, 2015. The Best Cop was promoted on the spot to Corporal in 2014 at a Brickdam Police Station luncheon by Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud.