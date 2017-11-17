M&CC workers cry for salaries

— November salaries due next week; salaries for October not yet paid

SCORES of workers at the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) again turned up on Thursday to protest the non-payment of their October salaries, making this the largest demonstration for the week so far.

The workers are also protesting the fact that amounts are deducted from their salaries each month for payments to the credit unions, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) but these sums are not being remitted to the different agencies.

Since November salaries are due next week Friday, Guyana Local Government Officer, Union President Wendy De Cunha, is questioning just when November salaries would become available.

“So if we are here on the 16th picketing and protesting and striking for our October salaries, when are we going to receive our November salaries? The City Council has to realise that workers are important.”

De Cunha is saying that the non-remittances of the various sums have been going on for some months now, resulting in the workers being unable to receive any benefits and obtain loans from the unions.

“That is unlawful,” she told Guyana Chronicle at the scene on Regent Street.

Furthermore, she explained that while workers on scales one to six have been paid, some $30M more are needed to pay those on scales seven to 16.

“They also decided last month to start paying according to scales without having consultation with the workers’ representative. That system is also unfair to our members,” she said.

Councillor Sherod Duncan, who laid flat on his back in front of City Hall’s gate, cheered on by many, chanted: “They touring and we hungry. We fed up. Bad management. The town clerk must go; put in someone fit and proper.”

Other placards bore the words: “Pay our Credit Unions. We need loans”, “No money, no work”, “We want money now” and “Respect your human resources assets, they are important.”

Protesters also chanted: “We fed up of the same thing over and over” and one worker said: “Courts ringing down my phone all the time; they even calling my mother.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to curb the financial crisis at the municipality, one hundred per cent amnesty on general rates is being offered from November 15 to December 15, 2017.

“Currently, more than 50 per cent of rate payers have not honoured their obligations to the Council. This has resulted in a shortfall in revenue collection. This shortfall has severely affected the Council’s ability to provide critical services in several areas, including the cleaning and desilting of drains and canals, repair of roads, provision of street lights and payment of monthly remuneration to its staff,” City Hall said in a statement.

“The Council is cognisant that many property owners are making strident efforts to put themselves in order but are experiencing financial difficulties. Hence, the Council is encouraging defaulting rate payers to use this opportunity to update their accounts,” the statement added.