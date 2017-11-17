GCAA launches website

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) officially launched its new redesigned website www.gcaa-gy.org at a simple ceremony held in the boardroom at the Authority’s head office, on Wednesday.

Present at the launch was Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson, the Board of Directors of the GCAA, the Director General, other Directors and Staff of the Authority.

Minister Ferguson told those gathered that the new website is an indication that the Authority is moving in the right direction, and is subscribing to the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). “The launch of this website, therefore, is a step in the right direction because it will help us to share with the rest of the world what we have and assist us in our endeavor to join the ranks of the modern aviation world” the minister said, according to a release by GCAA.

The minister noted that the redesign of the website was faced with many challenges, and congratulated the staff of the Authority for taking time from their busy schedule to provide the required information for the site.

Also giving brief remarks was the Director General, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, who noted that the website will be used as a medium for public consultation, especially with the introduction of new civil aviation regulations. “The regulations will be placed on the site for all to peruse, and provide feedback after sixty days on the website, so this is another way for us to reach out to our stakeholders, and get feedback from them” Col. Field said.

Wayne Farley Designs was awarded the contract to develop the GCAA’s new website with advanced features such as content management, serving secure pages, forum, and document repository. Speaking at the launch, Wayne Farley, the website developer and former air traffic controller at the GCAA said “I congratulate the GCAA for enhancing their web presence, and am honoured that GCAA placed their confidence in me to provide them with their web solutions.”

Farley elaborated on the importance of controlling their message to aviation stakeholders and managing the organization’s online reputation. He added that having full control of the website optimizes its benefits and attract a dedicated core of users. He encouraged the authority to establish a frequency with which to publish new content and stick to the schedule.

Wayne Farley Designs is a small boutique web development and graphic design firm registered in Guyana. They have been in business since 2002, developing over 200 websites throughout the years, and are skilled in many areas of design and development, from animations to websites, brochures to logos. They like to keep a balance in both the online world and the secret society of print design.