Freedom House trio to lead defence today

–in Freddie Kissoon assault-by-faeces matter

CITY Magistrate Judy Latchman on Thursday ruled that a prima facie case has been made out against Kwame McCoy and two other men to lead their defence in the faeces throwing charges brought against them by newspaper columnist, Freddie Kissoon.

McCoy, former presidential liaison officer under the PPP administration; confessed death squad member, Sean Hinds; and opposition executive Jason Abdulla are on trial before the principal magistrate for the offence which allegedly occurred on May 24, 2010 at Georgetown.

McCoy is represented by Attorney-at-Law Latchmie Rahamat; Abdulla by Glen Hanoman; and Hinds by George Thomas.

Magistrate Latchman had on a previous occasion ruled that a sufficient case was made out by police prosecutor, Corporal Shawn Gonsalves and overruled a no case submission made by the defence attorneys.

The matter has now been adjourned to today for the trio to lead their defence.

On May 24, 2010 at around 19:00hrs Kissoon had just emerged from Nigel’s Supermarket on Robb Street and already entered his vehicle when a man walked up to him and threw the faeces in his face. Kissoon managed to drive behind the perpetrator, who ran north along Light Street then west into North Road before jumping into a waiting white AT 192 Toyota Carina motorcar and escaped.

A soiled Kissoon tried to intercept the car, but was forced to back off to avoid a collision.

Police sources have since revealed that McCoy had been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the attack on Kissoon, and that Abdulla and Hinds confessed to the crime while in custody.

Hinds had provided security services to a number of PPP personalities, while Abdulla also worked at the then Office of the President and is now a functionary at the PPP’s Freedom Radio, housed at the party’s headquarters on Robb Street, Georgetown.