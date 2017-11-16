Two businesses destroyed in Berbice fire

Three buildings, including two which housed businesses, went up in flames at Number 70 Village, East Berbice Corentyne, Wednesday night, leaving millions of dollars in losses.

According to reports, the fire started around 19:00hrs in a bond and quickly spread to a house and liquor restaurant nearby.

Eyewitnesses said they saw a small fire at the lower flat of the two-storey concrete bond and within minutes, the fire spread to the upper flat before engulfing the building and two other buildings nearby.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the owner of the bond, Ramesh Khemraj, had left for Suriname earlier in the day to conduct business.

His brother Deodat Khemraj, 57, who manages the liquor restaurant, popularly known as “Quarter Rum Shop”, recalled seeing the fire in the bond and quickly closed the doors to his business to render assistance.

“The bar was still open and when I see the fire from my brother’s place, we closed up and tried to help, but as it get bigger we decide to move some stuff out and before we know, the fire start catch on the roof of my house.”

The bottom flat of the house was occupied by Deodat and his wife while the upper flat was occupied by his father. He was able to save stocks from the bond, but nothing substantial.

When this newspaper arrived at the scene a little after 22:00 hrs, firefighters were desperately battling to contain the raging blaze.