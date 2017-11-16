Suspects in teacher’s death released

THE three suspects who were being questioned regarding the death of Kescia Branche, 22, have been released as the investigation into the suspected murder continues, police have confirmed.

The father of Branche’s three-year-old son was released Tuesday on station bail along with the two police constables. The two policemen were placed under open arrest and will be working out of the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

Police are still seeking to contact a taxi driver whose cellphone number appeared repeatedly on Kescia Branche’s mobile device.

Police related that the taxi driver’s car was impounded at the Brickdam Police Station and it is suspected that he left the country after Branche was found with a broken leg and in an unconscious state on November 5.

Investigators are of the opinion that the driver may have been the last person to see the teacher alive.

The Richard Ishmael Secondary School teacher died at the Georgetown Public Hospital two days after being found battered in the City.

A post-mortem indicated that she died as a result of brain haemorrhage.