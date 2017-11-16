Six new radio broadcasters approved

THE Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) has approved six new radio broadcasters for the year 2018, chairman of the entity, Leslie Sobers, told the Guyana Chronicle on Wednesday night.

The six broadcasters will be the first set of new licensees under the amended broadcasting legislation.

Sobers told the Guyana Chronicle that it would be inappropriate to disclose the identities of the new licensees, but noted that the six names were submitted as being compliant with all requirements. “Radio licences are likely to be distributed to those persons who applied for the first time; never had a licence yet,” said Sobers, who noted that selection of the persons was done prior to Wednesday’s meeting of the board. The six persons have since paid their fees and have fulfilled all other requirements, said Sobers.

“The six have satisfied all requirements and they were presented to the board and the board accepted and ratified– these will move ahead as [the] first set of new broadcasters– they will be licensed for 2018,” he said, noting that between now and when the licences are issued, the selected persons will be “putting themselves in order.” However, notwithstanding their selection for the licences, Sobers noted that the GNBA will continue to peruse their documentation to ensure nothing is left out.

“We have to run the paperwork again to make sure they have fully completed everything,” he stated. The Guyana Chronicle understands that the licences will be issued sometime next week.

The GNBA earlier this month had issued radio licences to five companies which were deemed “fully compliant” for 2016. Among the companies that received radio licences were the National Television Network (NTN), I Radio Incorporated, the National Communications Network (NCN), Wireless Connections and Radio Guyana Incorporated.

While other companies which had complied were yet to receive their licences at the time Sobers said they have distributed the five licences to “kick start” and regularise the distribution process. “These licences reflect the period ending December 2016,” Sobers told reporters at the distribution ceremony.

During the transition of the board of the GNBA in 2015, he said licensing was not done, so they are trying to ensure that the system is returned to normalcy, so that they can move forward with some level of order for 2017 and 2018. The chairman said they have started with radio licences and intend to distribute television and cable licences for 2016 very soon.