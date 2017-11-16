Bandit robs police at Stabroek Market

A 26-year-old police constable stationed at the Turkeyen Police Station was robbed of his valuables by an armed bandit Tuesday night at Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown, in the vicinity of the Digicel Booth.

Reports indicate that the policeman was robbed of over $50,000. Investigations revealed that he was walking south, through the Stabroek Square when the robber, who was standing between two vehicles blocked his way, demanding he hands over his valuables.

The suspect then took out a weapon from his waist, pointed it at the victim and relieved him of the cash.

In the process, he dealt the victim a lash to his left ear and made good his escape along Water Street; no shot was fired. Police are continuing their investigations.