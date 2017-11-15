CG motorcycle bandits on rampage

A mother who dropped off her son at a playschool in Enachu Street, Section K Campbellville was Tuesday robbed by two CG motorcycle bandits, the armed pillion rider gun-butting her in the head before fleeing with her valuables.

Reports indicate that the 30 year old woman was robbed of her red hand bag which contained $200,000 cash, jewelry, cell phone, scotia bank card, St Vincent ID card and drivers licence.



The armed bandit then hopped onto the waiting black CG motorcycle before fleeing the scene south on Bel Air road. The mother received medical attention as police review the CCTV cameras in the area

Meanwhile, one the same day two salespersons were robbed in Lamaha Springs Georgetown when two armed bandits descended on a black CG motorcycle. The salespersons were robbed of their valuables while taking orders from a grocery shop

Reports indicate that the pillion rider on this occasion remained on the motorcycle while the armed rider approached the two men with his gun and relived them of the wallets, cell phones, cash and bank cards. Police said no rounds were discharged and no one was injured as investigations continue.

Sunday last two men on a CG motorcycle robbed two Cuban national who were walking along Chalmers Place, Stabroek, Georgetown.

The armed pillion rider hopped off the motorcycle hitting one of the Cubans to the ground while rustling trough the scared men pockets.

After taking their cash and other valuables the robber jumped onto the CG motorcycle before making good their escape.