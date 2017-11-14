Syndicates call for removal of GGMC head

MINERS who are part of the National Mining Syndicate believe Newell Dennison, Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), should be removed from his post.

The national syndicate which represents almost 1000 small miners from 12 subsidiaries, called on the Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman and Junior Minister, Simona Broomes to step in and remove Dennison.

Although the Ministry has been finding new ways to resolve the issues that affect the miners, Chairman of the National Mining Syndicate, Renwick Solomon said the leadership of GGMC has been less than straightforward. Last Friday at a stakeholders meeting at the Marriot Hotel, Minister Trotman approved 10 blocks in Parish Peak, Upper Berbice for miners who had applied for those spots earlier this year, but were told the land has been reserved for conservation.

At the meeting, Trotman said a letter was dispatched to the GGMC dated October 12 and addressed to Dennison, directing him to keep additional lands in reserve, pending a final decision. Applications for lands should be limited to 10 blocks, the minister said. “We are happy that process has been done but the management of GGMC deliberately misled the Minister as it relates to Parish Peak…Dennison had said there are not active blocks and prospective licence (PL), but we checked and three licences were issued earlier this year,” said Solomon during a press briefing at the Girl’s Guide on Monday.

The Syndicate accused Dennison of trying to influence members of the syndicates to think that Minister Trotman does not know what he is saying. The chairman said they have “no confidence” in Dennison because he was disrespectful to the minister.

Other members of the syndicate who were at the press conference started chanting, “Dennison must go!” This is not the first time the National Syndicate has called for his removal. Earlier this year, they had filed a petition to Minister Trotman for the removal of the GGMC Commissioner.

Aside from the blocks at Parish Peak, President of the Berbice Mining Syndicate, Kester Wade had applied, on behalf of his members, for blocks in the Puruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) district and although it was approved by Minister Trotman, GGMC’s Land Management section was not aware of the approval.

Solomon again blamed Dennison for that issue, reiterating that the GGMC Commissioner cannot be trusted. “We need someone there with integrity…we are on the stepping stone to the good life and we do not want no backstabbers,” said Cheryl Williams, a member of the national syndicate.

The members of the syndicate said they will continue to press for the removal of Dennison because they believe the industry can be greater without him. They said they will not be stalled any longer so they intend to start working on the new blocks during the course of this week. Minister Trotman reportedly advised the miners to proceed with their work.

“If there is a hold-up, it is not at the government’s end – you all are free; start mobilising and I know you will do well. This initiative will transform mining, it will transform Guyana and even when oil comes we are always going to be a mining people,” Trotman declared at the meeting on Friday, but cautioned the miners to follow the rules and regulations established by the mining authority.

“We have no desire to frustrate any syndicate. Some of us went over the Parish Peak area recently and saw nothing happening there and in fact, Mr Wade has written me and I sent some documents on it to him,” said Minister Trotman, who disclosed that he has since asked Dennison to respond to that which he (Trotman) had discovered.

“While I am telling you all one thing, I am seeing another. So if it happened through my office I have to acknowledge it and apologise for it, but it didn’t come from my directive. It was certainly embarrassing for me to see,” he declared, noting that he will share Dennison’s explanation with the syndicates. Trotman had said the glitch has to be found and corrected because he has been telling miners one thing and something contrary has been occurring. “It makes me look like a hypocrite and that I am discriminating against you,” he stated.