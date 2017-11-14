Rajiv Gandhi University opens campus

Students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology (RGUST) will now get the opportunity to learn in a modern environment with fully equipped classrooms following the opening of its new campus in Cummings Lodge, Greater Georgetown.

The new building, inaugurated on Monday, November 13, is furnished with 10 new classrooms, three equipped laboratories, skilled labs, a Doctor’s Clinic, Nurses station, conference room, reading room, computer room, cafeteria, as well as other Administrative offices.

Present at the inauguration ceremony was Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, Vice Chancellor and Professor of the university, Dr. Sherlock Rawana and other special invited guests.

Rawana, reminisced on the days whereby the University was first housed in a building on Sheriff Street, Georgetown which proved to be too cramped to host all its students. Another building was then rented on Croal Street which also, eventually, suffered its own challenges and saw students rotating between the two facilities for classes.

“It feels nice to know that now we don’t have to be nomads anymore. We don’t have to wander from one building to the next and our students have to find out where we’re going…we’re at one place and the students are very comfortable there.”

Minister Henry, delivering the Chief Guest Remarks made mention of Guyana’s great need of reputable educational institutions to properly train its youth and therefore encouraged the university in its higher academic pursuance. “I look forward to seeing your continued institutional academic progress as you meet the required CARICOM standards to acquire your Caribbean Accreditation Council. Once acquired, you will be able to further serve the Guyanese youth who want to pursue science, technology and medicine as a career path.”

Congratulations came from Minister Cummings who advised the institution to maintain strict quality control measures for their programmes stating that, “It is only with rigorous standards that we can be assured that the students are of the highest quality.” This approach, she said, would ensure that the university becomes the “envy of other local institutions”. The Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology is accredited by the Ministry of Education, through the National Accreditation Council (NAC) as an independent Institution of Post-Secondary and Tertiary Level.