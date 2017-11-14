Police roll out Christmas security plan

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday launched its Christmas security plan for Georgetown promising more beat duty ranks and greater management of traffic to cater for the yearend festivities.

The plan unveiled by ‘A’ Division Commander, Marlon Chapman, will cover Georgetown and the East Bank of Demerara. Although it was launched on Monday the plan will intensify from 15th November, 2017 for the Christmas Season until 15th January, 2018, in order to enable citizens to conduct their activities in a safe and secured environment.

Chapman made this disclosure on Monday during the Guyana Police Force Christmas Policing Presentation at Police Officers’ Mess, Young Street, Eve Leary, in Georgetown. At the event were members of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and the Guyana Association of Private Security Organisations (GAPSO), amongst others.

Noting that there will be an increase in commercial activities in the city and its environs, Commander Chapman said beat police and patrols will be deployed to provide a safe and secure environment for citizens, visitors, businesses and commuters.

He explained that Georgetown will be divided into six sectors in order to adequately police the city and its environs. Each sector will be commanded by an officer or an inspector. In addition to the heightened special operations by C.I.D and intelligence ranks around the Banks, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said there will be increased foot and vehicular patrols around the City, the Georgetown Prison, hotels, night spots, and places of business.

“Foot patrols will be conducted between 07:00hrs to 13:00hrs and 12:00hrs to 19:00hrs daily. Between the 22nd & 24th, 29th to 31st December, 2017 the foot patrol timings will be adjusted to accommodate late shopping,” the commander noted.

He added that motor cycles and vehicular patrols will be conducted on a 24-hour basis in 12-hour shifts. Further, he said that regular road blocks will be conducted at strategic areas.