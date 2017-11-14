Miners praise gov’t for fixing interior roads, airstrips

…but urge enforcement of weight limit

THE Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association [GGDMA] said it welcomes recent efforts by the Government to maintain and improve the interior roads, airstrips, and landings which service the various mining and other hinterland locations.

In a release, the GGDMA said gold and diamond mining continues to be the main economic driver of development in Guyana and safe, reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services are critical to the success of mining operations. “The GGDMA recognises that the infrastructure in the mining districts was developed through the efforts of bauxite, manganese, gold and diamond miners, together with forest concessionaires and central government. We submit that this sharing of responsibilities and facilities by stakeholders is fundamental to the continued development of the extractive and other industries. “

The GGDMA calls upon the service providers to make a concerted effort to further improve their overall service. “We call upon truck operators and trucking services to stop overloading their trucks. This is critical as the rainy season is quickly approaching. When the roads become deplorable there is more down time and hence [it] increases the operations cost to miners and other hinterland road users, who now have to pay double to have their fuel and other supplies delivered to their camps,” the GGDMA said.

Additionally, the GGDMA said many of their miners’ trucks and other equipment are being severely damaged due to the deplorable roads. This once again puts additional financial pressure on the miner as unnecessary maintenance cost. As such, the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association [GGDMA] “is calling on the Government of Guyana to enforce the established Road Users Agreement which stipulates and monitors the weight restrictions for trucks and vehicles transporting fuel and other supplies at key points such as Linden and Bartica.

The GGDMA is of the view that some trucking services are damaging the roads, due to the in excessive weights. We also call on the Government to enforce the Road Users Agreement which is fully supported by the GGDMA to encourage a culture of responsible use of interior roads,” the release added.

The mining body has also called on all trucking services to adhere to the Road Users Agreement so that the current repairs and maintenance that is being carried out by the government, will be of a long-term benefit to miners and all hinterland road users.