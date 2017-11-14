‘Guyana has done a miracle’

…CFATF chair hails Guyana’s progress on AML fight

CHAIRPERSON of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Attorney General of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles, said that although Guyana is not up for assessment in the fourth round, thus far this country “…has done a miraculous job” in exiting the third round and continues to make progress in strengthening its anti-money laundering regime.

Braithwaite- Knwles also commended Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, for his tenure in the CFATF and his role in moving Guyana forward out of jeopardy in the Third Round in a very short period of time. “I think what Guyana has done to position itself for this fourth round is also impressive in the sense that what the AG has done is put Guyana forward as the incoming chair.

And by [him] being deputy chair for one year, effectively, Guyana has gained more experience, more awareness and has used every opportunity to best position itself.”

Meanwhile, CFATF Executive-Director Calvin Wilson said that it was evident that the region places great importance on the issue of combating the financing of terrorism through money laundering as the gathering was the largest of senior officials. The formal opening ceremony of the meeting will be held this morning at the Marriott Hotel and will be addressed by President David Granger.

With 12 attorneys general and ministers of justice from around the world, the conference agenda will focus on the assessment of the 25 members within the Caribbean Region. As Guyana continues to move forward towards becoming fully compliant, three countries, Haiti, St. Maarten and St. Vincent and the Grenadines remain abaft in the third round of the Mutual Evaluation Programme. The countries were scheduled to make follow-up reports to the International Cooperation Review Group to determine whether they would advance to the next round.

“We [are] monitoring their compliance with rectifying the identified deficiencies, in their Mutual Evaluation Reports, but we also [are] looking to the future, and the future is the fourth round which started in 2015,” said Wilson. Countries such as The Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have had their Mutual Evaluations completed.