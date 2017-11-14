Fire raze Port Kaituma fuel bond

A fuel bond at Turn Basin, Port Kaituma North West District was totally destroyed along with a nearby property when fire razed the property in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate that the bond belongs to 53 year old businessman Brian Gamell.

Enquires disclosed that on Monday night the businessman secured his fuel bond which is in an open area, he then returned to his home nearby.

The businessman told police he heard person talking loudly in the vicinity of the bond but did not pay much attention. Minutes after he heard an explosion and upon looking outside he realized his bond was ablaze.

Reports further indicate that the fire rapidly engulfed the building and the businessman’s home also went up in flames.

One of the businessman’s vehicles GNN 4254 which was parked nearby was also destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.