Fire flattens Port Kaituma fuel bond

A FUEL bond at Turn Basin, Port Kaituma, North West District and two properties nearby were totally destroyed by fire in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate that the bond belongs to 53-year-old businessman Brian Gamell.

According to reports, on Monday night, the businessman secured his fuel bond which is in an open area before leaving for home nearby.

Gamell told the police that after he had done so, he heard persons talking loudly in the vicinity of the bond but did not pay much attention. Minutes after he heard an explosion and upon looking outside, he realised his bond was ablaze.

Reports further indicate that the fire rapidly engulfed the building and the businessman’s home also went up in flames.

One of the businessman’s vehicles GNN 4254, which was parked nearby was also destroyed. No one was injured in the fire.

APNU parliamentarian Richard Alleyne said if the fire engines that were dispatched to the area were in proper working condition, more could have been saved and persons would not now be homeless.

Had it not been for the quick action by residents who formed a bucket brigade, other properties would have gone up in flames.

“No fuel should be stored in the community and there are lands in other areas that offer more security measures,” Alleyne said. Gamell and his family, along with another, are now homeless.