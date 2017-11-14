Elevating our Parliament

THE National Assembly is an institution for which Guyanese have respect, given that it is the most representative branch of government, the nation’s highest decision-making forum, and what flows from its members impacts the lives of all.

There was a period in the nation’s history when citizens looked forward to parliamentary sittings. Those were sittings when members showcased their oratorical skills and intellectual prowess on the issues they spoke to, inclusive of the parliamentary standing orders, the nation’s constitution and laws, and referencing world events in justifying their positions.

With recent flare-ups in the parliament, one cannot help recalling the parting words of the late Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Doodnauth Singh S.C., when in 2009, as a member of the National Assembly, he told his colleagues that it was a privilege to serve, but he would not say that it has always been a pleasure. Singh went on to express concern that the people’s business was not always addressed in a civilised and decent atmosphere. This view eight years hence not only haunts the Assembly’s hallowed halls, but has become more pervasive and increasingly worse.

It can only be hoped that there would be appreciation for the fact that parliamentary immunity does not grant immunity to be crass, disrespectful of the other, show no regard for authority, or engage in the abuse of authority and privilege. While parliamentary discourse and debate would involve cut and thrust, cut and thrust is an art that encompasses the skilful use of language, which is quite unlike the crassness that the society is being subjected to.

Were our children behaving in like manner in the classrooms, they would have been punished, and deservedly so. In this media age, adults should remember when they behave like rascals they are not only failing themselves, but their children, family and society. The less-than-desirable behaviour which is informed by less-than-desirable regard for the House and citizens has debilitating consequences for the society. In our democracy there has always been an opposition and government sitting in the House, which in itself is an inclusionary undercurrent in influencing governance.

Being in opposition does not mean the party or its members have to oppose for the sake of opposing. Being in the government does not mean that the group or its members have to ignore the voice of the opposition. Being on either side of the House does not grant licence to be unbecoming.

It has become a disturbing aspect of our politics to see our parliamentarians sleeping when the House is in session or their attention diverted to issues not before them. In the social media craze, it is not unusual to see parliamentarians taking less than becoming pictures of their colleagues, more particularly on the other side, and posting them sometimes when the House is still in session. Evidently, among some the attention span required to prepare, discuss and debate the people’s business is infinitesimal. On the other hand, some presentations are a far cry from the issues before the House, which demonstrate lack of understanding and failure to do the required homework.

Our present parliament has within it, members who are relatively much more academically qualified than their predecessors. This certificated progress regrettably is not represented in the quality of presentations, debate, cut and thrust, and intellectual curiosity. Intellectual curiosity will necessitate doing the required homework in improving the quality of presentations, having thorough understanding of the issues and rules, and listening to the people’s expectations and being able to meet them.

Cavalier attitudes in the absence of knowledge reflects a sense of irresponsibility. The consequence of this behaviour forces the society to lose confidence in our parliamentary representatives and shy away from politics, because it is seen as a game played by irresponsible adults. Fifty-one years as an independent nation is not unreasonable to expect that our parliamentarians would have been building on the quality of performance demonstrated by those in the earlier era.