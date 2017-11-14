Elderly man in court for ganja planting

A 64-year-old Mabaruma, North West District (NWD) farmer on Monday appeared before City Magistrate, Fabayo Azore and released on $75,000 bail for the offence of cultivating cannabis.

Lawrence Joseph denied the allegation which stated that on November 10, at Kumaka Waterfront, Mabaruma, he cultivated cannabis. Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne opposed Joseph being released on bail and told the court that the defendant currently has a similar matter ongoing at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate, however, granted bail to the accused and adjourned the matter to today, November 15, when it will be recalled but before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.