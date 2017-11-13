Sex scandals in the work environment

HUMAN nature is the same irrespective of where people reside. Everyone wants to be treated with respect and dignity, including those who violate others. News of sexual violence began attracting global attention, given who are allegedly involved, the prominence of their profiles, and reverence/admiration of the people. A few years ago when it was made public, television’s most beloved dad, Bill Cosby, ‘Dr. Huxtable’ of “The Cosby Show” was allegedly involved in luring and inebriating women, many of whom allegedly when on work assignment, then engaging in sexual conduct without their consent. Instinctively, persons came to his defense.

As the scandal unfolded and more women kept coming forward, telling their stories, some of whom are internationally admired, it became harder to defend what society started seeing as indefensible. Some of these allegations are now under legal review, but in the meantime it cannot be ignored, even as the matters are to be settled, how this once well-admired man is not so seen today.

Next of prominence was the Fox network, whose influence spans traditional media, the film-making industry, operating from several continents and having penetrating global influence. Bill O’Reilly, host of Cable television’s once top-rated show ‘The O’Reilly Factor” aired on the Fox network, lost his show and job early this year following allegations of sexual impropriety with female work colleagues. It also became public that the company had previously paid out millions to silence others who made similar allegations. Public pressure, including withdrawal of advertisements, forced Fox to cut ties with him. Similar allegations were made against Roger Ailes, Chief Executive Officer of the network, who was forced to resign.

Probably when the world thought these stories represented isolated incidents, revelations of similar misconduct in the media/entertainment industry continue. Recently, Harvey Weinstein, movie mogul of Hollywood, has been facing similar allegations by females whose talents feed the industry. Public pressure too has caused him to lose his job. Like a koker whose doors came crashing apart, given the deluge of water, persons–female and male– have been coming forward making similar allegations about others. Notably is the famed Kevin Spacey, leading actor of the top rated Netflix show “House of cards.”

Evidently, allegations of sexual misconduct are more than likely not over. As society continues to shun alleged violators demanding accountability, other alleged victims will come forward. At the same time society should not accept that such misconduct is unique to the media sector. It is pervasive in other industries, sectors and wherever human interaction takes place. Presently, attention is being paid to Roy Moore, Alabama candidate for United States (U.S) Senate, for alleged improper conduct with a 14-year old girl when he was 32 years old. This problem is not only a human rights violation, but also occupational hazard and a public health issue.

A person’s body is their private space and what is done with it must be with their consent. Where this is not respected, it represents a human rights violation. Very often those who take advantage of others are equally uncaring of the risk they pose to the victims’ health, including sexually transmitted diseases and other bodily harm. Where this misconduct surrounds the work environment, be it the same physical space or having to do with the skills/talents shared or want to sell, it becomes an occupational hazard. What is being brought to the fore, while some may argue that in some instances these incidents happened in the distant pass and/or in a culture where such behaviour was ‘permissible’ or seen as the ‘ticket’ for advancement, in the case of the alleged victims it should never have happened, irrespective of.

Closer home there exist rumours of some placed in position of power, influence or authority, as often happen in the cases of sexual misconduct. Persons should not be made to feel that such attention is acceptable or necessary for ascendency, to secure a job, be respected as a person or otherwise. It is despicable conduct which does not deserve condoning or having it inflicted. Predators, irrespective of who they are or the positions held, should be exposed and made to face the full brunt of the law.