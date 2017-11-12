World War heroes remembered

NEARLY a century after the First World War and 72 years since the Second World War ended, Guyanese on Sunday continue to pay homage to the local heroes who lost their lives on the battlefield in a bid to support their allies.

Proudly bedecked with the traditional `poppies’, they turned out in their numbers and braved the light downpour to watch the Commander-in-Chief of the Disciplined Forces, President David Granger, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, and representatives of several foreign missions here, as well as non-governmental organisations, lay wreaths at the base of the Cenotaph.

The monument erected in remembrance of the Fallen Heroes is situated at the centre of Georgetown’s major roundabout, at the head of Main Street, outside the Bank of Guyana.

The poppy is the official symbol for the occasion.

The traditional wreath–laying ceremony which also featured prayers by representatives of the Christian, Hindu and Muslim faiths, was followed by another highlight.

And that is the ceremonial march-past, with the President taking the salute in front of State House on Main Street, as members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Red Cross and other organisations made to the Guyana Legionaries Hall on Carifesta Avenue for another set of formalities.

In his remarks to those gathered at the Cenotaph, President Granger said the occasion calls to mind the sacrifice of the gallant men and women who gave their lives in two world wars.

“We are forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom,” the President said, adding that it is also important to recall those who have made similar sacrifices throughout the years in continuation of the struggle for human dignity, social justice and freedom from all forms of oppression.

Guyanese soldiers were part of the fight against oppression and injustice, fighting in wars in places such as Egypt, France, Belgium and East Africa.

President Granger believes that their example strengthens the country’s resolve to maintain its efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all people.

Guyanese were also urged to thank those who have fallen and those who continue to defend Guyana’s territory and patrimony.

“We, the citizens of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on this solemn occasion rededicate ourselves to search for peace and well-being of our beloved country,” the President said, after which the GPF band complemented the serene atmosphere with calm renditions.

While persons use Remembrance Day to pay homage to those who passed on, it is also important to remember the veterans who survived the wars and continue to share their wisdom and experience with the younger generation.

Prior to the end of World War II, the day was known as Armistice Day, but was renamed Remembrance Day in 1945.