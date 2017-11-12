Tokyo dreams!

– Daniel Williams sets sights on Olympic Games in Japan

IT was Mark Pritchard, in his book ‘The Astral Codex’, who said: “dreams are an insight into our psychology: they are what we are, but stripped of the conventions and norms of psychology, and the rules of the physical world.”

For 17-year-old Daniel Williams, who hails from Linden, much of Pritchard’s words which speak primarily of the journey to enlightenment, can be referred to, since the Mackenzie High School (MHS) Sixth Form student is dreaming of representing the ‘Golden Arrowhead’ at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“Right now, that’s the focus; to reach the Olympics and not just to participate, but to win a medal for my country,” the soft, but well-spoken Williams said in an exclusive interview with the Pepperpot Magazine.

Williams’ coach, Johnny Greavesande, also believes in his athlete’s ability, noting “he’s improving tremendously every year and by then, he’ll be 20-years-old and I can say that he’s going to achieve exactly what he wants.”

“I think this year was one of the best for me in athletics,” Williams said with a wide smile. He capped his outstanding year with a silver medal in the boys 400M at the IAAF World U18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, where he ran a personal best of 46.72 seconds to finish behind Jamaica’s, Antonio Watson (46.59 seconds).

“My ultimate goal is to make it to the top, maybe a World Record, an Olympic gold; who knows? But honestly, if it weren’t for my coach pushing me, I would not have been able to accomplish half of the things I did,” said Williams.

BALANCING ATHLETICS AND SCHOOL

Prior to his outstanding performance in 2017, Williams also had a stellar showing in 2016, with his performance at the South American U18 Championships in Athletics, allowing him to leave his mark on the sport.

Williams finished the event in Concordia, Argentina, with three medals, having placed second in the 400M and High Jump, as well a bronze in the 200M. He was also the only athlete at the games to finish with three medals.

“It’s not easy studying and competing, especially representing your country where everyone is expecting you to do well, but, thanks to my coach, I was able to make it all happen,” the Mackenzie High School student related.

At the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Examinations, Williams wrote eight subjects and earned a Grade One pass, four Grade Twos and three Grade Threes.

Since his showing in Kenya this year, several Colleges under the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) have reached out, making offers and showing interest, and Williams said that together with his parents, Ester and Eustice Williams, and his coach, he will decide on where he will attend school.

“I’m really an engineering person and athletics can only go for a certain amount of years, so I’m also preparing for life after athletics. Wherever I go to school, I want to ensure that it gives me a chance to study and be better in my craft,” the athlete stated.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT



Asked about support, Williams showered the community of Linden with praises. “Linden is a great community. The people here would always stop me in the streets [and] congratulate me. Some would say how proud they are of me, while some would offer encouraging words and warn me to stay focused on school and athletics,” he said. “I’m very grateful for the support given by those who would reach out and help in many ways because without them, it probably would’ve been very hard to keep up with the demands of the sport, so thanks to everyone for the support.”

His parents, he said are “very supportive to the max, they push me all the time [and] ensure that I’m up for training in the mornings, and hopefully I get the results to one day make them proud of me and reward their efforts.” He, again, gave praise to his coach, who he said is “always pushing, and is more or less like a father figure to me, and without him, plenty would not have been possible.”

COACH BELIEVES!

In an invited comment, Greavesande told the Pepperpot Magazine: “He’s getting faster and faster and right now, he’s healthy and I think he if continues along this path, stays humble and keeps working hard, he will certain see his dreams come true.”

According to Greavesande, Williams competes in 200M, 400M and High Jump and recently also started running the 100M because of his developed speed. Williams’ coach explained that they recently changed up his training regimen and other programmes, and will now monitor his progression.

He said that the aim is to see him lower his time, especially his Personal Best in the 400M (46.72 seconds) at the upcoming National Schools Championship at Leonora, providing that he has competition. “Competition is an important thing and he wouldn’t really have that at Nationals, but hopefully he stays focus and races against the time,” Greavesande said.