Scenes from Hurricane Relief Concert

TRINIDADIAN Soca stars Orlando Octave, Patrice Roberts and Olatunji along with others on Saturday night delivered a series of ‘high-octane’ performances at the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Hurricane Relief Concert at D’urban Park.

The CDC teamed up with the BK Group of Companies, CARICOM and the Ministry of the Presidency to host the event. All proceeds of the concert will go towards their hurricane relief effort to help affected Caribbean countries. Below are scenes of the rocking celebration.

