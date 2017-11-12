Purge the police rogues

THERE was a time in this society, when police officers were seen as persons of high respect. An officer and sworn representative of the law, was much feared, as well as admired in uniform. This extended out of official uniform as well, as he/she was also a welcome choice for a husband/partner/companion on the part of many a young man/woman. The mere mention of the word “Police” was enough to cause those inclined to commit offences against the law, to think twice or look over their shoulders. Being a policeman, was also a ready and desired occupation for many a young man, who did not take to the traditional learning curve.

Unfortunately, that high social pedestal on which the police officer once stood has fallen – undermined, by conduct, through the last two decades especially, that is less than desirable. But that is to be charitable, if not simplistic, to a track record that has in every way reduced the traditional respect shown for the policeman, and by extension policewoman, to a level of societal derision.

There is not a week that passes when there is not a media report of a police officer involved in very serious misdemeanour. It is not uncommon, as the current instance of some policemen being investigated for the murder of a young educator, whose battered and unconscious form was found lying on a city roadway.

Policemen especially, have been accused of, and charged for, murder, attempted murder; robbery in all categories; rape, even committing such an offence within the precincts of the police station; colluding with criminal elements and serious crimes; being hired assassins; trafficking in persons; drug trafficking; possession of unlicensed firearms; theft of firearms from their particular outpost; accepting bribes; demanding money with menace; and forgeries. These are what have been considered to be the very grave offences that have resulted in convictions and jail terms, for mostly junior ranks; but also, some middle-ranking cops as well.

A distressing fact is that some high-ranking police officers have also been reported to be involved in high criminality.

In other words, police personnel have been prosecuted and are continuing to face such consequences for criminal acts that are usually done by civilians. The analogy here is that given the undertaking by oath to uphold the law, it is an expectation that police officers, both senior and junior ranks, will be guided by such a dictum. Thus, any behaviour otherwise, is a definite contradiction.

But there is a truism that must be recognised, and that is the reality that policemen/women are products of their society, reflecting its many dynamics as existing. So, given the relatively young age of policemen that have been prosecuted for serious infringements, it is not very difficult to surmise and understand what are the factors that have led to a diminution in both personal and professional conduct of the Guyanese policeman.

We have always emphasised that humans are products of the era in which they were born and bred. Therefore, these very young cops are a reflection of a society which because of abysmal standards of governance, have experienced a deleterious lowering of socio-moral standards that have permeated every stratum of our society, over the past two decades. Personal behaviours are at an all-time low, almost irretrievably as seems to be the case. Human dignity, once a coveted trait that had once been the masthead of social upbringing, has long been forgotten. Ethics, non-existent.

It is from this milieu that policemen/women are recruited. We are not saying that the less-than-desirable conduct of those fingered in grave infringements of the law, is a necessary mirror on the attributes of other ranks. We are aware that there are many model policemen/women, who despite their undesirable colleagues, have remained aloof, and continue to be true to their oath of duty. They must be commended.

Yet, there is no denying the fact that police ranks becoming involved in infringements of the law which they have sworn to uphold, have become too frequent, and continue to cast a dark shadow over a law-enforcement agency that has been doing very much to change its image.

It is a fact that because of the urgent demand for manpower, that the Guyana Police Force has been unable to recruit the kind of suitable candidate for becoming policemen/women. We urge that a more than hurried look be done into its recruitment policies.

Since academically qualified young men and women do not gravitate towards policing as a career/profession, begin to evolve a proper financial package that will attract this particular category, insisting on a moral-minded person who believes in personal decency; that it is wrong to commit crime, and those who do, should be caught and made to pay the penalty. Recruit from the social sciences, the process should be very stringent, and commence in an urgent way, the introduction of the modern policeman/woman. It is time that personal pride become part and parcel of the young police officer’s outlook.

There are too many young recruits that continue to become police officers with the aim of making money out of the misdeeds of persons. Under the cover of the police uniform, these misfits continue to commit serious crimes.

How long these misfits should be allowed within the Guyana Police Force? They are known, and immediate steps ought to be taken with regard their removal, since they are a serious hindrance to the efforts being made to improve the force’s professionalism.

The President has aptly stated that education and training, high ethical standards and a strong sense of social responsibility are the most important principles required of the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the execution of their mandate to provide service and protection in an ever-changing and diverse security landscape.