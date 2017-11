A 27-year-old unemployed male of Providence, East Bank Demerara, is in police custody following the discovery of a 9mm Luger pistol with a magazine and four rounds of ammunition on Saturday.

The find was made by ranks of the Police Anti-Crime Unit during a patrol at Montrose, East Coast Demerara, around 21:40 hrs.

According to a police release, the suspect was walking along the Railway Embankment when the patrol intercepted him. He is in custody, assisting with the investigation.