Guyana, China at 45

Chinese Embassy puts on grand cultural show to mark occasion

THE Chinese Embassy here hosted a cultural show last week at the National Cultural Centre, celebrating 45 years of diplomatic ties between Guyana and Beijing.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, ministers of government and members of the diplomatic corps.

In remarks at the event China’s Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jainchun said it was a pleasure to join in watching the performance of Sichuan Province Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Aba’s Tibet and Qiang autonomous prefecture, in celebration of the 45th Anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Guyana.

“On behalf of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, I would like to express warm welcome to the artists who came a long way from China and sincere gratitude to all the friends who made a lot of efforts in arranging this performance,” Ambassador Cui said.

He said just like Guyana, a country of six peoples, China is also a big family of fifty-six ethnic groups. “Sichuan is an example of harmonious inhabitation of multiple ethnic groups and integration of different cultures.”

The ambassador said the Ethnic Song and Dance Ensemble in Aba’s Tibet and Qiang autonomous prefecture, is a professional art troupe which has the longest history with unique styles, abundant contents, excellent team and distinctive artworks.

It also specialises in Tibetan and Qiang characteristics and a higher artistic standard performing team. It often represents Sichuan to perform abroad and is highly thought of by domestic and foreign experts and audience. Wednesday night, the artists presented a cultural feast of song, dance, instruments. “They bring not only wonderful performance, but also warm greetings of Chinese people towards the Guyanese people, as well as best wishes to the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Guyana,” Ambassador Cui said.

According to the Chinese envoy “distance cannot separate true friends even when they are far apart. The friendship between China and Guyana has a long history although we are separated by oceans.”

The ambassador said since the establishment of diplomatic ties 45 years ago, the two countries have witnessed ever-growing political, economic and trade relations and increasingly frequent exchanges in culture. The Chinese culture including Chinese language, arts, clothing and food is very popular with the Guyanese people. Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan are widely known in Guyana. I often encounter Guyanese friends who can speak a few Chinese.

Meanwhile, more and more Chinese people are attracted by the original natural scenery, distinctive music and dance of Guyana. “Exchanges and mutual learning will not only boost the development and prosperity of the unique culture of Guyana and ancient Chinese culture but also contribute to the deepening of mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples. I believe that with the expansion of friendly exchanges between China and Guyana, the cultural and people-to-people exchanges will achieve greater progress, China-Guyana relations will reach higher level…”